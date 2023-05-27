NetEase Inc - ADR (NTES) Declares $0.46 Dividend

NetEase Inc - ADR said on May 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share ($1.86 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 8, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 9, 2023 will receive the payment on June 23, 2023.

At the current share price of $89.51 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.08%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.17%, the lowest has been 0.50%, and the highest has been 2.43%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.44 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.09 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.04. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.01%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 740 funds or institutions reporting positions in NetEase Inc - ADR. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 3.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTES is 0.70%, an increase of 13.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.82% to 267,338K shares. The put/call ratio of NTES is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.70% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for NetEase Inc - ADR is 112.52. The forecasts range from a low of 91.91 to a high of $142.80. The average price target represents an increase of 25.70% from its latest reported closing price of 89.51.

The projected annual revenue for NetEase Inc - ADR is 106,523MM, an increase of 10.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 35.25.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,525K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,187K shares, representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTES by 33.01% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,206K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,458K shares, representing a decrease of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTES by 34.84% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 20,381K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

KWEB - KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds 18,331K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,112K shares, representing a decrease of 4.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTES by 25.50% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 18,024K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,114K shares, representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTES by 3.24% over the last quarter.

NetEase Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NetEase, Inc. is a Chinese Internet technology company providing online services centered on content, community, communications, and commerce.

