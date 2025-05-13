NETEASE Earnings Preview: Recent $NTES Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

NETEASE ($NTES) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $29,056,481,623 and earnings of $14.26 per share.
NETEASE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 182 institutional investors add shares of NETEASE stock to their portfolio, and 195 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. added 2,780,897 shares (+7698.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $286,209,919
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 1,049,023 shares (+111.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $107,965,447
- VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 728,762 shares (-67.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $65,012,858
- PERSEVERANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT INTERNATIONAL removed 649,997 shares (-65.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,986,232
- ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD added 550,741 shares (+15.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,131,604
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 529,522 shares (+311.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,238,657
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC removed 479,929 shares (-7.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,814,466
NETEASE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NTES in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/09/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
