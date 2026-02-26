NetEase Cloud Music (SEHK:9899) Price Target Decreased by 11.05% to 286.69

The average one-year price target for NetEase Cloud Music (SEHK:9899) has been revised to HK$286.69 / share. This is a decrease of 11.05% from the prior estimate of HK$322.31 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$217.15 to a high of HK$355.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 81.22% from the latest reported closing price of HK$158.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in NetEase Cloud Music. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 29.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9899 is 0.57%, an increase of 20.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.31% to 7,869K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KWEB - KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds 2,838K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,721K shares , representing an increase of 4.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9899 by 112.96% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,121K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 885K shares , representing an increase of 21.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9899 by 63.12% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,008K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 812K shares , representing an increase of 19.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9899 by 52.44% over the last quarter.

FHKFX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Fund holds 734K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company.

FEDDX - Fidelity Emerging Markets Discovery Fund holds 310K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 298K shares , representing an increase of 3.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9899 by 25.79% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.