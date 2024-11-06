NetEase Cloud Music Inc. Announces Name Change

Cloud Music Inc. (HK:9899) has released an update.

NetEase Cloud Music Inc., previously known as Cloud Music Inc., has officially changed its company name, a move that will not impact shareholder rights or daily operations. Current share certificates remain valid, and no exchange for new certificates is necessary. The company will provide further updates on the issuance of new share certificates and the new stock short name for trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

