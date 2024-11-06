News & Insights

Stocks

NetEase Cloud Music Inc. Announces Name Change

November 06, 2024 — 07:43 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cloud Music Inc. (HK:9899) has released an update.

NetEase Cloud Music Inc., previously known as Cloud Music Inc., has officially changed its company name, a move that will not impact shareholder rights or daily operations. Current share certificates remain valid, and no exchange for new certificates is necessary. The company will provide further updates on the issuance of new share certificates and the new stock short name for trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

For further insights into HK:9899 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.