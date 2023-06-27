NetEase Climbs On Global Launch Of 'Harry Potter: Magic Awakened' Mobile Game Set

(RTTNews) - NetEase, Inc. (NTES) shares are gaining more than 3 percent on Tuesday morning trade after announcing the global launch of Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, a free-to-play collectible card roleplay game set, co-developed and co-published with Warner Bros. The Magic Awakened is an immersive collectible card and massively multiplayer wizarding dueling game.

Mobile players worldwide could download the game for free on the App Store for iOS and Google Play for Android, the company said.

Currently, shares are at $96.09, up 3.88 percent from the previous close of $92.50 on a volume of 517,606.

