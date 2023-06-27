News & Insights

Markets
NTES

NetEase Climbs On Global Launch Of 'Harry Potter: Magic Awakened' Mobile Game Set

June 27, 2023 — 10:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - NetEase, Inc. (NTES) shares are gaining more than 3 percent on Tuesday morning trade after announcing the global launch of Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, a free-to-play collectible card roleplay game set, co-developed and co-published with Warner Bros. The Magic Awakened is an immersive collectible card and massively multiplayer wizarding dueling game.

Mobile players worldwide could download the game for free on the App Store for iOS and Google Play for Android, the company said.

Currently, shares are at $96.09, up 3.88 percent from the previous close of $92.50 on a volume of 517,606.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NTES

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.