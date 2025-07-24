NetClass Technology Inc. Establishes Wholly Owned Subsidiary in Singapore for AI-Driven Education Solutions Expansion

NetClass Technology INC has launched a subsidiary in Singapore to enhance its AI educational solutions in Southeast Asia.

NETCLASS Technology INC has announced the establishment of a wholly owned subsidiary, NETCLASS INTERNATIONAL PTE. LTD., in Singapore to enhance its international business development, particularly in AI applications aimed at the education sector. This subsidiary will act as the company's primary hub for overseas expansion, focusing on innovation in AI-driven solutions for language proficiency assessment and education. Dr. Jianbiao Dai, the company's CEO, emphasized Singapore's strategic advantages in AI research and educational development, which will facilitate partnerships and attract talent. The move reflects NetClass's commitment to transforming education through intelligent technologies and expanding its influence in Southeast Asia and beyond.

Potential Positives

Establishment of a wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore enhances NetClass's international presence and supports its business development in AI applications.

The new subsidiary positions the company strategically in Southeast Asia, a key region for expansion in the education technology sector.

Dr. Jianbiao Dai's statements highlight the commitment to collaboration with regional partners and attracting top talent, indicating a focus on innovation and growth.

NetClass aims to transform traditional education through intelligent technologies, indicating a strong vision for the future of education and potential market leadership in AI-driven solutions.

Potential Negatives

The establishment of a new subsidiary may indicate that the company is seeking growth opportunities outside its primary markets, potentially reflecting limitations or stagnation in its current business regions.

The reliance on forward-looking statements introduces uncertainty regarding the company's future performance, highlighting risks that could negatively impact investor confidence.

While announcing expansion plans, the release does not provide details on the financial implications or expected timeline for ROI from the new subsidiary, which could raise concerns among stakeholders about the viability of this strategic move.

FAQ

What is NETCLASS Technology INC's new subsidiary in Singapore?

NETCLASS Technology INC has established NETCLASS INTERNATIONAL PTE. LTD. in Singapore to enhance its international business development in AI applications.

Why did NETCLASS choose Singapore for its new subsidiary?

Singapore is a regional technology hub with strengths in talent development and research, making it ideal for accelerating global growth.

What will the Singapore subsidiary focus on?

The subsidiary will focus on AI-driven solutions, particularly language proficiency assessment and AI-assisted education.

How does this subsidiary align with NETCLASS's vision?

The subsidiary reflects NETCLASS's vision of transforming traditional education through intelligent technologies and enhancing global R&D capabilities.

Who can be contacted for more information about NETCLASS?

For inquiries, interested parties can contact NETCLASS Technology INC's Investor Relations via email at ir@netclasstech.com.

Full Release

SHANGHAI and HONG KONG, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETCLASS Technology INC (Nasdaq: NTCL; the “Company” or “NetClass”), a leading B2B smart education IT solutions provider with offices in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Tokyo, today announced the establishment of a wholly owned subsidiary, NETCLASS INTERNATIONAL PTE. LTD., in Singapore, to support its international business development in AI applications, with a focus on expanding its footprint in Southeast Asia and other global markets.





The new subsidiary will serve as the Company’s primary base for overseas expansion and innovation in AI-driven solutions, particularly in the fields of language proficiency assessment and AI-assisted education. Singapore’s strategic position as a regional technology hub, coupled with its strengths in talent development and advanced research capabilities, makes it an ideal location for accelerating NetClass’s global growth.





"This is a strategic milestone in driving our international growth,” said Dr. Jianbiao Dai, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NetClass. "Singapore offers unparalleled advantages in AI research, application development, and educational innovation. By establishing a local presence, we’re better positioned to collaborate with regional partners, attract world-class talent, and deliver cutting-edge solutions that address the evolving needs of educators and learners worldwide."





The establishment of the Singapore subsidiary reflects NetClass’s broader vision of transforming traditional education through intelligent technologies. As the Company enhances its global R&D capabilities and deepens its presence in Southeast Asia, it remains committed to driving educational digitalization and delivering scalable, impactful AI solutions to institutions and enterprises worldwide.







About NETCLASS TECHNOLOGY INC







NETCLASS TECHNOLOGY INC is a leading B2B smart education specialist with offices in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Tokyo, providing innovative IT solutions to schools, training institutions, corporations, public agencies, and other organizations. Our services include SaaS subscription services and application software development, with solutions spanning teaching and campus management, online teaching, examinations, epidemic prevention, data storage, EDC (Education Credit) blockchain systems, and lecturer evaluation services. Our mission is to deliver reliable, high-quality products that drive sustainable growth for our customers. For more information, please visit the Company’s website:



https://ir.netclasstech.com









Forward-Looking Statements









All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking





statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and





uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future





events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations,





business strategy and financial needs, including the expectation that the Offering will be





successfully completed. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or





phrases such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,”





“projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar





expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-





looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its





expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the





expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you





that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual





results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review





other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.









For investor and media inquiries, please contact:







NETCLASS TECHNOLOGY INC





Investor Relations





Email:



ir@netclasstech.com







Jackson Lin





Lambert by LLYC





Phone: +1 (646) 717-4593





Email:



jian.lin@llyc.global





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.