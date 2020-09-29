World Markets

Netcare core earnings fall as pandemic hits patient footfall

Publisher
Reuters
Published

South African private hospital group Netcare Ltd said on Tuesday its core earnings halved for the eleven months to September as fewer patients visited its hospitals and care centres during COVID-19 lockdowns.

Sept 29 (Reuters) - South African private hospital group Netcare Ltd NTCJ.J said on Tuesday its core earnings halved for the eleven months to September as fewer patients visited its hospitals and care centres during COVID-19 lockdowns.

The company said earnings before income tax depreciation and amortization slumped by 50.8% during the period, while group revenue fell 12.9%.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +918061822699; Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamanthaM_TR;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    JPMorgan to Move $230 Billion Assets to Germany in Brexit Shift

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. is moving about 200 billion euros ($230 billion) from the U.K. to Frankfurt as a result of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Hubertus Vaeth, managing director of Frankfurt Main Finance, comments on the move on Bloomberg.

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular