Netcare core earnings fall as pandemic hits patient footfall

Sept 29 (Reuters) - South African private hospital group Netcare Ltd NTCJ.J said on Tuesday its core earnings halved for the eleven months to September as fewer patients visited its hospitals and care centres during COVID-19 lockdowns.

The company said earnings before income tax depreciation and amortization slumped by 50.8% during the period, while group revenue fell 12.9%.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +918061822699; Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamanthaM_TR;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.