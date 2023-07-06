Netcapital (NCPL) Price Target Increased by 33.33% to 4.08

The average one-year price target for Netcapital (OTC:NCPL) has been revised to 4.08 / share. This is an increase of 33.33% from the prior estimate of 3.06 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.03 to a high of 5.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 264.29% from the latest reported closing price of 1.12 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Netcapital. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 40.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NCPL is 0.04%, an increase of 138.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.21% to 1,445K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Bard Associates holds 1,280K shares representing 19.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,254K shares, representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCPL by 35.15% over the last quarter.
Winthrop Advisory Group holds 47K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 45K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company.
Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 30K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Sabby Management holds 24K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares, representing a decrease of 326.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCPL by 84.57% over the last quarter.
Additional reading:
- SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT
- COMMON STOCK PURCHASE WARRANT NETCAPITAL INC.
- Netcapital Inc. Announces Registered Direct Offering
- Netcapital Inc. Announces Closing of Registered Direct Offering
