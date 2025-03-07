Netcapital Inc. Engaged by Algernon NeuroScience for Regulation A Offering Support

Netcapital Securities to assist Algernon NeuroScience with upcoming Regulation A offering, providing compliance and operational support.

BOSTON, MA, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Netcapital Inc.





(NASDAQ: NCPL, NCPLW), a digital private capital markets ecosystem, today announced that its subsidiary, Netcapital Securities Inc. (“Netcapital Securities”), a FINRA-registered broker-dealer, has been engaged by Algernon NeuroScience Inc. (“Algernon NeuroScience”) for its planned Regulation A (Reg A) offering. Netcapital Securities plans to provide broker-dealer and administrative services, excluding underwriting and placement agent services, in connection with this offering.





Algernon NeuroScience has filed a Form 1-A with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), though the offering has not yet been qualified or declared effective by the SEC. Algernon intends to use proceeds from the offering to advance its R&D initiatives.





“We are pleased that Algernon NeuroScience has selected Netcapital Securities as its broker-dealer to provide critical compliance and operational support for this offering,” said Martin Kay, CEO at Netcapital Inc.





“We look forward to working with the team at Netcapital Securities as we advance through the SEC qualification process for our planned Reg A offering,” said Christopher J. Moreau, CEO of Algernon NeuroScience.







The securities referenced in the planned Reg A offering may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, before the offering statement filed with the SEC is qualified. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations, or sales of securities will be made only by means of an offering circular that meets the requirements of Regulation A.









No money or other consideration is being solicited at this time, and if sent in response, it will not be accepted. There is no assurance that the SEC will qualify the offering or that Algernon NeuroScience will successfully raise capital. Investing in early-stage companies involves significant risks, and prospective investors should carefully review all offering materials and risk disclosures before making an investment decision. An investment in this private placement offering is speculative, illiquid, and involves a high degree of risk, including the potential loss of your entire investment.









About Netcapital Inc.











Netcapital Inc.





is a fintech company with a scalable technology platform that allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The Company's consulting group, Netcapital Advisors, provides marketing and strategic advice and takes equity positions in select companies. The Company’s funding portal, Netcapital Funding Portal, Inc., is registered with the SEC and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”), a registered national securities association. The Company’s broker-dealer, Netcapital Securities Inc., is also registered with the SEC and is a member of FINRA.







About Algernon NeuroScience Inc.







Algernon NeuroScience is a wholly-owned private subsidiary of Algernon Pharmaceuticals and has been established to advance its psychedelic DMT program for





stroke





and





traumatic brain injury (TBI)





.





For more information, visit





https://algernonneuroscience.com/







.









Forward-Looking Statements









The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events, including, but not limited to, statements relating to closing of the offering and satisfaction of closing conditions of the offering, the expected gross proceeds from the offering and statements regarding the anticipated use of proceeds from the offering, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.









Investor Contact







800-460-0815









ir@netcapital.com







