Netcapital Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results and Upcoming Earnings Call

Netcapital Inc. announced Q3 fiscal 2025 results, reporting significant revenue decline and upcomingearnings callon March 19.
Quiver AI Summary
Netcapital Inc. announced its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, reporting an 85% decline in revenue to $152,682 compared to the same period last year, with an operating loss of $1,687,692 and a net loss of $3,006,537. The CEO, Martin Kay, highlighted the approval of their broker-dealer subsidiary, Netcapital Securities Inc., as a significant milestone expected to boost future revenue. Despite facing challenges in a difficult market, the company was optimistic about a new engagement with Algernon NeuroScience Inc. for a Regulation A offering. Theearnings callwill be held on March 19, 2025, to discuss these results further.
Potential Positives
- Establishment of the company's wholly-owned broker-dealer subsidiary, Netcapital Securities Inc., approved by FINRA, expected to provide additional revenue sources.
- Engagement of Netcapital Securities by Algernon NeuroScience Inc. for a Regulation A offering and broker-dealer services, indicating a positive partnership for future business opportunities.
- Announcement of an upcoming investor conference call, demonstrating transparency and commitment to shareholder communication.
Potential Negatives
- Revenue decreased approximately 85% year-over-year, indicating a significant decline in the company's financial performance.
- Operating loss increased to ($1,687,692) from the prior year's loss, reflecting worsening operational efficiency.
- Net loss expanded to ($3,006,537), a notable increase compared to the previous year and suggesting mounting financial difficulties.
FAQ
When is Netcapital Inc.'searnings callscheduled?
Theearnings callis scheduled for March 19, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET.
What were Netcapital Inc.'s revenue results for Q3 2025?
The revenue for Q3 2025 decreased approximately 85% year-over-year to $152,682.
What is the significance of Netcapital Securities Inc.?
Netcapital Securities Inc., approved by FINRA, will provide additional revenue sources for the company.
What is the net loss reported for the third quarter of fiscal 2025?
The net loss for Q3 2025 was ($3,006,537).
How can I participate in the investor conference call?
Participants can access the call at 844-985-2012 or 973-528-0138 using the entry code 165756.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$NCPL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $NCPL stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BARD ASSOCIATES INC removed 1,122,208 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,784,310
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 110,161 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $175,155
- TRAYNOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 95,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $151,050
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 93,999 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $149,458
- WINTHROP ADVISORY GROUP LLC removed 91,199 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $145,006
- TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) removed 65,733 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $104,515
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 52,818 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $83,980
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
Management to Host Earnings Call on March 19, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. ET
BOSTON, MA, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Netcapital Inc.
(Nasdaq: NCPL, NCPLW) (the “Company”), a digital private capital markets ecosystem, today announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 ended January 31, 2025.
“During the fiscal year, management shifted its focus to establishing the company’s wholly-owned broker-dealer subsidiary, Netcapital Securities Inc., which was approved by FINRA in November. We believe this major milestone will provide additional sources of revenue going forward,” said Martin Kay, CEO of Netcapital Inc. “We did face a tough quarter during an uncertain market environment. Looking forward, however, we are pleased that Algernon NeuroScience Inc. recently engaged Netcapital Securities for a planned Regulation A (Reg A) offering and to provide broker-dealer and administrative services.”
Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results
Revenue decreased approximately 85% year-over-year to $152,682, compared to revenue of $1,042,793 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024
Operating loss was ($1,687,692) in the third quarter fiscal 2025, compared to ($1,205,157) for the third quarter fiscal 2024
Net loss was ($3,006,537) in the third quarter fiscal 2025, compared to net loss of ($2,227,542) for the same period in the prior year
Loss per share was ($1.57) in the third quarter fiscal 2025, compared to loss per share of ($13.60) for the same period in the prior year
As of January 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $614,304
Conference Call Information
The Company will host an investor conference call on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at 10 a.m. ET.
Participant access: 844-985-2012 or 973-528-0138
Conference entry code: 165756
For additional disclosure regarding Netcapital’s operating results, please refer to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three-month period ended January 31, 2025, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
About Netcapital Inc.
Netcapital Inc.
is a fintech company with a scalable technology platform that allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The Company's consulting group,
Netcapital Advisors
, provides marketing and strategic advice and takes equity positions in select companies. The Company’s funding portal,
Netcapital Funding Portal, Inc
. is registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a registered national securities association. The Company’s broker-dealer, Netcapital Securities Inc., is also registered with the SEC and is a member of FINRA.
Forward Looking Statements
The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.
Investor Contact
800-460-0815
ir@netcapital.com
NETCAPITAL INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
January 31, 2025
(Unaudited)
April 30, 2024
(Audited)
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
614,304
$
863,182
Accounts receivable net
-
134,849
Other receivables
2,400
1,200
Note receivable
20,000
20,000
Prepaid expenses
36,115
23,304
Total current assets
672,819
1,042,535
Deposits
6,300
6,300
Notes receivable - related parties
202,000
202,000
Purchased technology, net
14,706,398
14,733,005
Investment in affiliate
240,080
240,080
Equity securities
24,073,080
25,333,386
Total assets
$
39,900,677
$
41,557,306
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
2,160,727
$
793,325
Accrued expenses
250,983
310,300
Deferred revenue
360
466
Interest payable
98,218
92,483
Current portion of SBA loans
1,885,800
1,885,800
Loan payable - bank
34,324
34,324
Total current liabilities
4,430,412
3,116,698
Long-term liabilities:
Long-term SBA loans, less current portion
500,000
500,000
Total liabilities
4,930,412
3,616,698
Commitments and contingencies
-
-
Stockholders’ equity:
Common stock, $.001 par value; 900,000,000 shares authorized, 2,112,488 and 326,867 shares issued and outstanding
2,113
327
Shares to be issued
122,124
122,124
Capital in excess of par value
42,120,673
37,338,594
Retained earnings (deficit)
(7,274,645
)
479,563
Total stockholders’ equity
34,970,265
37,940,608
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
39,900,677
$
41,557,306
NETCAPITAL INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
January 31, 2025
January 31, 2024
January 31, 2025
January 31, 2024
Revenues
$
152,682
$
1,042,793
$
465,437
$
4,604,260
Costs of services
7,155
58,875
37,156
97,062
Gross profit
145,527
983,918
428,281
4,507,198
Costs and expenses:
Consulting expense
63,555
175,357
240,581
544,033
Marketing
12,887
32,198
31,993
320,817
Rent
20,178
19,544
58,736
57,533
Payroll and payroll related expenses
815,024
869,517
2,701,318
2,957,394
General and administrative costs
921,575
1,092,459
3,794,013
2,529,378
Total costs and expenses
1,833,219
2,189,075
6,826,641
6,409,155
Operating income (loss)
(1,687,692
)
(1,205,157
)
(6,398,360
)
(1,901,957
)
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(10,376
)
(11,918
)
(30,441
)
(35,784
)
Interest income
400
-
1,200
-
Impairment expense
(1,300,000
)
-
(1,300,000
)
-
Amortization of intangible assets
(8,869
)
(28,331
)
(26,607
)
(84,993
)
Unrealized loss on equity securities
-
(2,696,135
)
-
(2,696,135
)
Total other income (expense)
(1,318,845
)
(2,736,384
)
(1,355,848
)
(2,816,912
)
Net income (loss) before taxes
(3,006,537
)
(3,941,541
)
(7,754,208
)
(4,718,869
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
-
(1,713,999
)
-
(2,339,288
)
Net income (loss)
$
(3,006,537
)
$
(2,227,542
)
$
(7,754,208
)
$
(2,379,581
)
Basic earnings (loss) per share
$
(1.57
)
$
(13.60
)
$
(6.93
)
$
(17.61
)
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
(1.57
)
$
(13.60
)
$
(6.93
)
$
(17.61
)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
1,915,367
163,807
1,119,479
135,111
Diluted
1,915,367
163,807
1,119,479
135,111
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.