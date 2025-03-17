Netcapital Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results and Upcoming Earnings Call

Netcapital Inc. announced Q3 fiscal 2025 results, reporting significant revenue decline and upcomingearnings callon March 19.

Netcapital Inc. announced its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, reporting an 85% decline in revenue to $152,682 compared to the same period last year, with an operating loss of $1,687,692 and a net loss of $3,006,537. The CEO, Martin Kay, highlighted the approval of their broker-dealer subsidiary, Netcapital Securities Inc., as a significant milestone expected to boost future revenue. Despite facing challenges in a difficult market, the company was optimistic about a new engagement with Algernon NeuroScience Inc. for a Regulation A offering. The earnings call will be held on March 19, 2025, to discuss these results further.

Potential Positives

Establishment of the company's wholly-owned broker-dealer subsidiary, Netcapital Securities Inc., approved by FINRA, expected to provide additional revenue sources.

Engagement of Netcapital Securities by Algernon NeuroScience Inc. for a Regulation A offering and broker-dealer services, indicating a positive partnership for future business opportunities.

Announcement of an upcoming investor conference call, demonstrating transparency and commitment to shareholder communication.

Potential Negatives

Revenue decreased approximately 85% year-over-year, indicating a significant decline in the company's financial performance.

Operating loss increased to ($1,687,692) from the prior year's loss, reflecting worsening operational efficiency.

Net loss expanded to ($3,006,537), a notable increase compared to the previous year and suggesting mounting financial difficulties.

FAQ

When is Netcapital Inc.'searnings callscheduled?

Theearnings callis scheduled for March 19, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

What were Netcapital Inc.'s revenue results for Q3 2025?

The revenue for Q3 2025 decreased approximately 85% year-over-year to $152,682.

What is the significance of Netcapital Securities Inc.?

Netcapital Securities Inc., approved by FINRA, will provide additional revenue sources for the company.

What is the net loss reported for the third quarter of fiscal 2025?

The net loss for Q3 2025 was ($3,006,537).

How can I participate in the investor conference call?

Participants can access the call at 844-985-2012 or 973-528-0138 using the entry code 165756.

Management to Host Earnings Call on March 19, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. ET











BOSTON, MA, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Netcapital Inc.



(Nasdaq: NCPL, NCPLW) (the “Company”), a digital private capital markets ecosystem, today announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 ended January 31, 2025.





“During the fiscal year, management shifted its focus to establishing the company’s wholly-owned broker-dealer subsidiary, Netcapital Securities Inc., which was approved by FINRA in November. We believe this major milestone will provide additional sources of revenue going forward,” said Martin Kay, CEO of Netcapital Inc. “We did face a tough quarter during an uncertain market environment. Looking forward, however, we are pleased that Algernon NeuroScience Inc. recently engaged Netcapital Securities for a planned Regulation A (Reg A) offering and to provide broker-dealer and administrative services.”







Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results









Revenue decreased approximately 85% year-over-year to $152,682, compared to revenue of $1,042,793 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024



Operating loss was ($1,687,692) in the third quarter fiscal 2025, compared to ($1,205,157) for the third quarter fiscal 2024



Net loss was ($3,006,537) in the third quarter fiscal 2025, compared to net loss of ($2,227,542) for the same period in the prior year



Loss per share was ($1.57) in the third quarter fiscal 2025, compared to loss per share of ($13.60) for the same period in the prior year



As of January 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $614,304









Conference Call Information







The Company will host an investor conference call on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at 10 a.m. ET.





Participant access: 844-985-2012 or 973-528-0138





Conference entry code: 165756







For additional disclosure regarding Netcapital’s operating results, please refer to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three-month period ended January 31, 2025, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.









About Netcapital Inc.









Netcapital Inc.



is a fintech company with a scalable technology platform that allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The Company's consulting group,



Netcapital Advisors



, provides marketing and strategic advice and takes equity positions in select companies. The Company’s funding portal,



Netcapital Funding Portal, Inc



. is registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a registered national securities association. The Company’s broker-dealer, Netcapital Securities Inc., is also registered with the SEC and is a member of FINRA.







Forward Looking Statements









The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.









Investor Contact







800-460-0815







ir@netcapital.com









NETCAPITAL INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



















January 31, 2025





(Unaudited)













April 30, 2024





(Audited)













Assets:









































Cash and cash equivalents









$





614,304













$





863,182













Accounts receivable net













-

















134,849













Other receivables













2,400

















1,200













Note receivable













20,000

















20,000













Prepaid expenses













36,115

















23,304













Total current assets













672,819

















1,042,535





















































Deposits













6,300

















6,300













Notes receivable - related parties













202,000

















202,000













Purchased technology, net













14,706,398

















14,733,005













Investment in affiliate













240,080

















240,080













Equity securities













24,073,080

















25,333,386













Total assets









$





39,900,677













$





41,557,306





















































Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity









































Current liabilities:









































Accounts payable









$





2,160,727













$





793,325













Accrued expenses













250,983

















310,300













Deferred revenue













360

















466













Interest payable













98,218

















92,483













Current portion of SBA loans













1,885,800

















1,885,800













Loan payable - bank













34,324

















34,324













Total current liabilities













4,430,412

















3,116,698





















































Long-term liabilities:









































Long-term SBA loans, less current portion













500,000

















500,000













Total liabilities













4,930,412

















3,616,698





















































Commitments and contingencies













-

















-





















































Stockholders’ equity:









































Common stock, $.001 par value; 900,000,000 shares authorized, 2,112,488 and 326,867 shares issued and outstanding













2,113

















327













Shares to be issued













122,124

















122,124













Capital in excess of par value













42,120,673

















37,338,594













Retained earnings (deficit)













(7,274,645





)













479,563













Total stockholders’ equity













34,970,265

















37,940,608













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity









$





39,900,677













$





41,557,306



























NETCAPITAL INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(UNAUDITED)























Three Months Ended













Three Months Ended













Nine Months Ended













Nine Months Ended





















January 31, 2025













January 31, 2024













January 31, 2025













January 31, 2024





































































Revenues









$





152,682













$





1,042,793













$





465,437













$





4,604,260













Costs of services













7,155

















58,875

















37,156

















97,062













Gross profit













145,527

















983,918

















428,281

















4,507,198





















































































Costs and expenses:









































































Consulting expense













63,555

















175,357

















240,581

















544,033













Marketing













12,887

















32,198

















31,993

















320,817













Rent













20,178

















19,544

















58,736

















57,533













Payroll and payroll related expenses













815,024

















869,517

















2,701,318

















2,957,394













General and administrative costs













921,575

















1,092,459

















3,794,013

















2,529,378













Total costs and expenses













1,833,219

















2,189,075

















6,826,641

















6,409,155













Operating income (loss)













(1,687,692





)













(1,205,157





)













(6,398,360





)













(1,901,957





)

















































































Other income (expense):









































































Interest expense













(10,376





)













(11,918





)













(30,441





)













(35,784





)









Interest income













400

















-

















1,200

















-













Impairment expense













(1,300,000





)













-

















(1,300,000





)













-













Amortization of intangible assets













(8,869





)













(28,331





)













(26,607





)













(84,993





)









Unrealized loss on equity securities













-

















(2,696,135





)













-

















(2,696,135





)









Total other income (expense)













(1,318,845





)













(2,736,384





)













(1,355,848





)













(2,816,912





)









Net income (loss) before taxes













(3,006,537





)













(3,941,541





)













(7,754,208





)













(4,718,869





)









Income tax expense (benefit)













-

















(1,713,999





)













-

















(2,339,288





)









Net income (loss)









$





(3,006,537





)









$





(2,227,542





)









$





(7,754,208





)









$





(2,379,581





)

















































































Basic earnings (loss) per share









$





(1.57





)









$





(13.60





)









$





(6.93





)









$





(17.61





)









Diluted earnings (loss) per share









$





(1.57





)









$





(13.60





)









$





(6.93





)









$





(17.61





)

















































































Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:









































































Basic













1,915,367

















163,807

















1,119,479

















135,111













Diluted













1,915,367

















163,807

















1,119,479

















135,111











