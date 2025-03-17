News & Insights

Netcapital Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results and Upcoming Earnings Call

March 17, 2025 — 04:21 pm EDT

Netcapital Inc. announced Q3 fiscal 2025 results, reporting significant revenue decline and upcomingearnings callon March 19.

Quiver AI Summary

Netcapital Inc. announced its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, reporting an 85% decline in revenue to $152,682 compared to the same period last year, with an operating loss of $1,687,692 and a net loss of $3,006,537. The CEO, Martin Kay, highlighted the approval of their broker-dealer subsidiary, Netcapital Securities Inc., as a significant milestone expected to boost future revenue. Despite facing challenges in a difficult market, the company was optimistic about a new engagement with Algernon NeuroScience Inc. for a Regulation A offering. Theearnings callwill be held on March 19, 2025, to discuss these results further.

Potential Positives

  • Establishment of the company's wholly-owned broker-dealer subsidiary, Netcapital Securities Inc., approved by FINRA, expected to provide additional revenue sources.
  • Engagement of Netcapital Securities by Algernon NeuroScience Inc. for a Regulation A offering and broker-dealer services, indicating a positive partnership for future business opportunities.
  • Announcement of an upcoming investor conference call, demonstrating transparency and commitment to shareholder communication.

Potential Negatives

  • Revenue decreased approximately 85% year-over-year, indicating a significant decline in the company's financial performance.
  • Operating loss increased to ($1,687,692) from the prior year's loss, reflecting worsening operational efficiency.
  • Net loss expanded to ($3,006,537), a notable increase compared to the previous year and suggesting mounting financial difficulties.

FAQ

When is Netcapital Inc.'searnings callscheduled?

Theearnings callis scheduled for March 19, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

What were Netcapital Inc.'s revenue results for Q3 2025?

The revenue for Q3 2025 decreased approximately 85% year-over-year to $152,682.

What is the significance of Netcapital Securities Inc.?

Netcapital Securities Inc., approved by FINRA, will provide additional revenue sources for the company.

What is the net loss reported for the third quarter of fiscal 2025?

The net loss for Q3 2025 was ($3,006,537).

How can I participate in the investor conference call?

Participants can access the call at 844-985-2012 or 973-528-0138 using the entry code 165756.

$NCPL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $NCPL stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release






  • Management to Host Earnings Call on March 19, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. ET





BOSTON, MA, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Netcapital Inc.

(Nasdaq: NCPL, NCPLW) (the “Company”), a digital private capital markets ecosystem, today announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 ended January 31, 2025.



“During the fiscal year, management shifted its focus to establishing the company’s wholly-owned broker-dealer subsidiary, Netcapital Securities Inc., which was approved by FINRA in November. We believe this major milestone will provide additional sources of revenue going forward,” said Martin Kay, CEO of Netcapital Inc. “We did face a tough quarter during an uncertain market environment. Looking forward, however, we are pleased that Algernon NeuroScience Inc. recently engaged Netcapital Securities for a planned Regulation A (Reg A) offering and to provide broker-dealer and administrative services.”




Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results




  • Revenue decreased approximately 85% year-over-year to $152,682, compared to revenue of $1,042,793 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024


  • Operating loss was ($1,687,692) in the third quarter fiscal 2025, compared to ($1,205,157) for the third quarter fiscal 2024


  • Net loss was ($3,006,537) in the third quarter fiscal 2025, compared to net loss of ($2,227,542) for the same period in the prior year


  • Loss per share was ($1.57) in the third quarter fiscal 2025, compared to loss per share of ($13.60) for the same period in the prior year


  • As of January 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $614,304




Conference Call Information



The Company will host an investor conference call on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at 10 a.m. ET.



Participant access: 844-985-2012 or 973-528-0138


Conference entry code: 165756




For additional disclosure regarding Netcapital’s operating results, please refer to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three-month period ended January 31, 2025, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.




About Netcapital Inc.




Netcapital Inc.

is a fintech company with a scalable technology platform that allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The Company's consulting group,

Netcapital Advisors

, provides marketing and strategic advice and takes equity positions in select companies. The Company’s funding portal,

Netcapital Funding Portal, Inc

. is registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a registered national securities association. The Company’s broker-dealer, Netcapital Securities Inc., is also registered with the SEC and is a member of FINRA.




Forward Looking Statements




The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.




Investor Contact



800-460-0815



ir@netcapital.com




NETCAPITAL INC.




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

January 31, 2025


(Unaudited)


April 30, 2024


(Audited)

Assets:








Cash and cash equivalents

$
614,304


$
863,182

Accounts receivable net


-



134,849

Other receivables


2,400



1,200

Note receivable


20,000



20,000

Prepaid expenses


36,115



23,304

Total current assets


672,819



1,042,535










Deposits


6,300



6,300

Notes receivable - related parties


202,000



202,000

Purchased technology, net


14,706,398



14,733,005

Investment in affiliate


240,080



240,080

Equity securities


24,073,080



25,333,386

Total assets

$
39,900,677


$
41,557,306










Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity








Current liabilities:








Accounts payable

$
2,160,727


$
793,325

Accrued expenses


250,983



310,300

Deferred revenue


360



466

Interest payable


98,218



92,483

Current portion of SBA loans


1,885,800



1,885,800

Loan payable - bank


34,324



34,324

Total current liabilities


4,430,412



3,116,698










Long-term liabilities:








Long-term SBA loans, less current portion


500,000



500,000

Total liabilities


4,930,412



3,616,698










Commitments and contingencies


-



-










Stockholders’ equity:








Common stock, $.001 par value; 900,000,000 shares authorized, 2,112,488 and 326,867 shares issued and outstanding


2,113



327

Shares to be issued


122,124



122,124

Capital in excess of par value


42,120,673



37,338,594

Retained earnings (deficit)


(7,274,645
)


479,563

Total stockholders’ equity


34,970,265



37,940,608

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$
39,900,677


$
41,557,306









NETCAPITAL INC.




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS




(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



January 31, 2025


January 31, 2024


January 31, 2025


January 31, 2024














Revenues

$
152,682


$
1,042,793


$
465,437


$
4,604,260

Costs of services


7,155



58,875



37,156



97,062

Gross profit


145,527



983,918



428,281



4,507,198


















Costs and expenses:
















Consulting expense


63,555



175,357



240,581



544,033

Marketing


12,887



32,198



31,993



320,817

Rent


20,178



19,544



58,736



57,533

Payroll and payroll related expenses


815,024



869,517



2,701,318



2,957,394

General and administrative costs


921,575



1,092,459



3,794,013



2,529,378

Total costs and expenses


1,833,219



2,189,075



6,826,641



6,409,155

Operating income (loss)


(1,687,692
)


(1,205,157
)


(6,398,360
)


(1,901,957
)


















Other income (expense):
















Interest expense


(10,376
)


(11,918
)


(30,441
)


(35,784
)

Interest income


400



-



1,200



-

Impairment expense


(1,300,000
)


-



(1,300,000
)


-

Amortization of intangible assets


(8,869
)


(28,331
)


(26,607
)


(84,993
)

Unrealized loss on equity securities


-



(2,696,135
)


-



(2,696,135
)

Total other income (expense)


(1,318,845
)


(2,736,384
)


(1,355,848
)


(2,816,912
)

Net income (loss) before taxes


(3,006,537
)


(3,941,541
)


(7,754,208
)


(4,718,869
)

Income tax expense (benefit)


-



(1,713,999
)


-



(2,339,288
)

Net income (loss)

$
(3,006,537
)

$
(2,227,542
)

$
(7,754,208
)

$
(2,379,581
)


















Basic earnings (loss) per share

$
(1.57
)

$
(13.60
)

$
(6.93
)

$
(17.61
)

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$
(1.57
)

$
(13.60
)

$
(6.93
)

$
(17.61
)


















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
















Basic


1,915,367



163,807



1,119,479



135,111

Diluted


1,915,367



163,807



1,119,479



135,111





This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

Stocks mentioned

NCPL

