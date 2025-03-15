NETCAPITAL Earnings Preview: Recent $NCPL Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

NETCAPITAL ($NCPL) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,158,720 and earnings of -$0.74 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $NCPL stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
NETCAPITAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of NETCAPITAL stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BARD ASSOCIATES INC removed 1,122,208 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,784,310
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 110,161 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $175,155
- TRAYNOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 95,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $151,050
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 93,999 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $149,458
- WINTHROP ADVISORY GROUP LLC removed 91,199 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $145,006
- TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) removed 65,733 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $104,515
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 52,818 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $83,980
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.