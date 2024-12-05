Netcall PLC Sees Minor Shift in Voting Rights

Netcall (GB:NET) has released an update.

Netcall PLC has seen a slight decrease in its voting rights, with Rathbones Investment Management Ltd and Investec Wealth & Investment Limited now holding a combined 9.9984% stake, down from 10.0001%. This change was officially noted on December 5th, 2024, following a transaction on December 4th, highlighting a minor shift in the investment landscape for the company.

