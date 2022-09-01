NetApp's (NASDAQ:NTAP) Dividend Will Be $0.50

The board of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 26th of October, with investors receiving $0.50 per share. This means the annual payment is 2.8% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

NetApp's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Based on the last payment, NetApp was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 21.8%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 45%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend. NasdaqGS:NTAP Historic Dividend September 1st 2022

NetApp Is Still Building Its Track Record

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.60, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $2.00. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 14% per annum over that time. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that NetApp has grown earnings per share at 16% per year over the past five years. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

NetApp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think NetApp might even raise payments in the future. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for NetApp that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

