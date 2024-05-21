NetApp: A Balanced Hold Rating Amid Market Opportunities and Growth Challenges

Citi analyst Asiya Merchant has maintained their neutral stance on NTAP stock, giving a Hold rating yesterday.

Asiya Merchant has given his Hold rating due to a combination of factors that reflect both the strengths and challenges faced by NetApp. Merchant acknowledges that NetApp is in a good position to take advantage of improving demands in the storage market. The anticipation of the company’s Analyst Day event contributes to this perspective, where a reiteration of revenue growth expectations and product margin maintenance is expected despite shifts in product mix and rising component costs.

Despite the positive outlook on certain aspects of NetApp’s business, Merchant retains a cautious stance. The decision to maintain a Neutral, or Hold, rating hinges on the need for more compelling evidence of NetApp’s ability to achieve sustained market share growth and a stronger trajectory in cloud revenue. Although there is an increase in the target price, reflecting higher peer multiples, the Hold rating suggests that Merchant is waiting for clearer signs of long-term performance before potentially shifting to a more bullish recommendation.

According to TipRanks, Merchant is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.8% and a 74.60% success rate. Merchant covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Dell Technologies, NetApp, and Amphenol.

In another report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

NetApp (NTAP) Company Description:

NetApp, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and technical support of storage and data management solutions. It offers cloud data services, data storage software, data backup and recovery, all-flash storage, converged systems, data infrastructure management, ONTAP data security, and hybrid flash storage. The company was founded by David Hitz, James K. Lau and Michael Malcolm in April 1992 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

