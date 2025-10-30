NetApp (XTRA:NTA) Price Target Increased by 33.47% to 105.31

The average one-year price target for NetApp (XTRA:NTA) has been revised to 105,31 € / share. This is an increase of 33.47% from the prior estimate of 78,90 € dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 86,89 € to a high of 126,47 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.91% from the latest reported closing price of 98,51 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,811 funds or institutions reporting positions in NetApp. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTA is 0.21%, an increase of 5.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.06% to 225,636K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 11,167K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,502K shares , representing a decrease of 3.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTA by 12.89% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,112K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,088K shares , representing an increase of 14.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTA by 26.25% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 6,897K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,097K shares , representing a decrease of 2.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTA by 80.09% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 6,863K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,106K shares , representing a decrease of 3.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTA by 12.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,449K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,424K shares , representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTA by 8.65% over the last quarter.

