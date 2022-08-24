NetApp Q1 23 Earnings Conference Call At 5:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - NetApp Inc. (NTAP) will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET on August 24, 2022, to discuss Q1 23 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investors.netapp.com/events/event-details/netapp-first-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2023-results

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.