NetApp price target raised to $160 from $145 at TD Cowen

November 22, 2024 — 07:35 am EST

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on NetApp (NTAP) to $160 from $145 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said results were flawless and the company continues to be its top pick in the enterprise storage space. GenAI tailwinds are still in early innings with revenue opportunity in 2H:C25, per management.

