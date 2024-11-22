News & Insights

NetApp price target raised to $121 from $115 at BofA

November 22, 2024 — 07:05 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BofA raised the firm’s price target on NetApp (NTAP) to $121 from $115 and keeps an Underperform rating on the shares following a fiscal Q2 beat and FY25 guidance raise. While this quarter exceeded expectations, the firm remains concerned on the weak macro and on the sustainability of product gross margins as SSD pre-buys are worked down and sees risk to the momentum in All Flash and to overall gross margins, the analyst tells investors.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

