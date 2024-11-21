NetApp options imply 6.9% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in NetApp (NTAP) is 5.6x normal with calls leading puts 5:3. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 6.9%, or $8.79, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 7.1%.
