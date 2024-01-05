NetApp (NTAP) Up 35% in the Past Year: Will the Rally Last?

NetApp NTAP witnessed strong momentum in the past year, with its shares rallying 35.2% compared with the S&P 500 Composite’s 21.6% growth. The Sunnyvale, CA-based company provides cloud services and storage infrastructure powered by intelligent data management software.

The stock is trading 6.2% below its 52-week high of $91.78, reflecting further upside potential.

NTAP’s fiscal 2025 revenues are anticipated to rise 3.7% year over year. The company’s earnings are expected to climb 10% and 3.8% on a year-over-year basis in fiscal 2024 and 2025, respectively.



Over the past 60 days, estimates for fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2025 earnings per share (EPS) have improved 7.3% and 4.2% to $6.15 and $6.38, respectively. The long-term earnings growth rate is 8.6%.



NTAP’s PE ratio is pegged at 14.03, below the industry’s ratio of 24.9.

Growth Catalysts

NTAP remains well poised to gain from data-driven digital and cloud transformations. Frequent product launches and secular trends in generative AI and high-performance computing bode well. Cost-cutting efforts and new go-to-market measures, along with focused approach to boost storage and cloud business, are added positives.

The company reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 results, wherein both the top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Non-GAAP EPS of $1.58 increased 7% year over year. Management projected non-GAAP EPS in the range of $1.35-$1.45.

Though revenues of $1.562 billion decreased 6% (down 8% at constant currency) year over year, it remained within management’s guidance of $1.455-$1.605 billion. Weak IT spending was an overhang.

Extensive cost discipline aided margin performance. Non-GAAP gross margin of 72% expanded 570 basis points (bps) from the prior-year levels. Non-GAAP operating income improved 6.6% year over year to $419 million. Non-GAAP operating margin extended 320 bps to 26.8%.

Raised Outlook

Despite soft macroeconomic conditions, management expects strength in product and hyper-scaler first-party and marketplace services to drive revenues. As a result, NTAP updated its fiscal 2024 revenue guidance.

NetApp now expects revenues to inch down 2% year over year compared with the earlier projection of a decline in the mid-to-low single-digit range on a year-over-year basis.

It now forecasts non-GAAP EPS to be between $6.05 and $6.25 (previous prediction: $5.65 and $5.85).

NTAP expects the non-GAAP gross margin to be nearly 71% compared with 70% expected earlier. Non-GAAP operating margin is envisioned to be nearly 26% compared with the prior prediction of 25%.

Healthy Capital Allocation Strategy

NetApp’s cash, cash equivalents and investments were $2.620 billion. Its long-term debt was $1.991 billion as of Oct 27, 2023. For the fiscal second quarter, the company generated net cash from operations of $135 million and free cash flow of $97 million (free cash flow margin was 6.2%).

A strong balance sheet helps NetApp continue shareholder-friendly dividend payout initiatives. In second-quarter fiscal 2024, it returned $403 million to shareholders as dividend payouts and share repurchases. For fiscal 2023, the company had returned $1.28 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

A Few Headwinds

Currently, NetApp’s performance is affected by a muted IT spending environment amid global macroeconomic turbulence. Weakness in public cloud subscription services is likely to remain a headwind in the near term for this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.

