NetApp (NTAP) Ties Up With Porsche to Boost Team Performance

NetApp NTAP has announced a multi-year partnership with TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team to provide hybrid cloud solutions to help the team win races.

NetApp plans to tap the growing demand for its hybrid cloud and public cloud segments as organizations are shifting from traditional dedicated storage to shared storage in virtualized IT infrastructures.

In fiscal 2022, the company derived 94% of revenues from the hybrid Cloud segment and the remaining from the public cloud segment.

Data is extensively used to make critical decisions in various fields such as racing, business and engineering.

NetApp's hybrid cloud solutions enable TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team to collect and analyze data as cars dart along the track. This helps the team to make data-driven decisions in real time and enhance the overall performance of the car.

For instance, by analyzing data in real-time, Porsche can effectively calculate the timing to utilize the Formula E Attack Mode, which provides an additional 30 kilowatts of engine power for overtaking other cars and gaining track position. Attack Mode regulations are established by the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile’s (FIA) just before each ePrix, therefore having a significant influence on the race strategy.

The hybrid cloud data solution combines global file cache and cloud network-attached (NAS) storage services to ensure that data can move swiftly and easily across several sites. Enterprises are shifting to NAS primarily due to its easy deployment capabilities and support for several networking environments.

A Formula E team such as Porsche needs to transfer the cloud data to their respective headquarters for further research. Additionally, after the race, data must be uploaded to the cloud to be used later for essential data services like backup and archiving.

NTAP also protects Porsche’s intellectual property, which includes Cloud Volumes ONTAP, Global File Cache, Cloud Manager and Cloud Backup.

NetApp provides enterprise storage, data management software and hardware products and services.

The company has partnered with Alphabet’s Google Cloud platform and Amazon Web Services to expand its cloud data services and customer base.

NetApp reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $1.42 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.8% and increased 21.4% year over year.

Revenues of $1.68 billion increased 8% year over year but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.2%.

NTAP currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 18.8% compared with the industry's fall of 20.4% in the past year.



