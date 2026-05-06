NetApp (NTAP) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest close session, NetApp (NTAP) was down 2.08% at $111.77. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.46% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.03%.

Shares of the data storage company have appreciated by 16.93% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 19.39%, and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 10.32%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of NetApp in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 28, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.26, showcasing a 17.1% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.86 billion, indicating a 7.62% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $7.97 per share and revenue of $6.83 billion, indicating changes of +9.93% and +3.99%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NetApp. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% lower within the past month. At present, NetApp boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, NetApp is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.23. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 13.23.

We can additionally observe that NTAP currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.66. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. NTAP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.6 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer- Storage Devices industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.