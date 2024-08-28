NetApp (NTAP) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended July 2024, NetApp (NTAP) reported revenue of $1.54 billion, up 7.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.56, compared to $1.15 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.53 billion, representing a surprise of +0.46%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.85%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.46.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how NetApp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Gross margin - Product - Non GAAP : 59.9% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 60.2%.

: 59.9% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 60.2%. Total Revenue- Reported : 8% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 7.1%.

: 8% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 7.1%. Services gross margin - Non-GAAP : 81.7% compared to the 81.2% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 81.7% compared to the 81.2% average estimate based on six analysts. Geographic Mix- EMEA : 33% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 33.7%.

: 33% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 33.7%. Americas - Reported : 50% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 51%.

: 50% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 51%. Geographic Mix- Asia-Pacific : 17% versus 15.3% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 17% versus 15.3% estimated by three analysts on average. Net Service revenue : $872 million compared to the $861.79 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.6% year over year.

: $872 million compared to the $861.79 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.6% year over year. Revenue- Product : $669 million versus $672.39 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.4% change.

: $669 million versus $672.39 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.4% change. Net Revenue- Public Cloud : $159 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $157.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.3%.

: $159 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $157.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.3%. Net Revenue- Hybrid Cloud : $1.38 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.38 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.1%.

: $1.38 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.38 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.1%. Revenue- Support : $631 million compared to the $623.31 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.3% year over year.

: $631 million compared to the $623.31 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.3% year over year. Revenue- Professional and Other Services : $82 million versus $81.54 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.5% change.

Shares of NetApp have returned +8.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.