NetApp (NTAP) Recently Broke Out Above the 50-Day Moving Average

After reaching an important support level, NetApp (NTAP) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. NTAP surpassed resistance at the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average, which is one of three major moving averages, is widely used by traders and analysts to establish support and resistance levels for a range of securities. Because it's the first sign of an up or down trend, the 50-day is considered to be more important.

Shares of NTAP have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 9.9%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, suggesting that NTAP could be poised for a continued surge.

Looking at NTAP's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 9 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors may want to watch NTAP for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free.Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.