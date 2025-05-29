NetApp (NTAP) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

NetApp (NTAP) reported $1.73 billion in revenue for the quarter ended April 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.8%. EPS of $1.93 for the same period compares to $1.80 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73 billion, representing a surprise of +0.21%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.58%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.90.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how NetApp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Gross margin - Product - Non-GAAP : 55.4% compared to the 56.2% average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 55.4% compared to the 56.2% average estimate based on eight analysts. Gross margin - Services - Non-GAAP : 82.9% versus 82% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 82.9% versus 82% estimated by seven analysts on average. Total Revenue - % Change : 4% compared to the 3.6% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 4% compared to the 3.6% average estimate based on six analysts. Geographic Mix - EMEA : 34% compared to the 33.8% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 34% compared to the 33.8% average estimate based on three analysts. Geographic Mix - Americas : 51% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 50.9%.

: 51% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 50.9%. Geographic Mix - Asia Pacific : 15% versus 15.2% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 15% versus 15.2% estimated by three analysts on average. Net revenues- Services : $887 million versus $896 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.9% change.

: $887 million versus $896 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.9% change. Net revenues- Product : $845 million versus $832.37 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.8% change.

: $845 million versus $832.37 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.8% change. Net revenues- Public Cloud : $164 million compared to the $170.34 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.9% year over year.

: $164 million compared to the $170.34 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.9% year over year. Net revenues- Hybrid Cloud : $1.57 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.56 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.4%.

: $1.57 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.56 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.4%. Net revenues- Support : $625 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $639.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.3%.

: $625 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $639.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.3%. Net revenues- Professional and Other Services: $98 million versus $95.84 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.6% change.

Shares of NetApp have returned +11.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

