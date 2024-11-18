NetApp (NTAP) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, NetApp (NTAP) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.79 per share, reflecting an increase of 13.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.64 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.3%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific NetApp metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Service revenue' should arrive at $883.74 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.2%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Product' stands at $759.15 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenue- Public Cloud' to reach $162.38 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.4%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenue- Hybrid Cloud' at $1.48 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross margin - Product - Non GAAP' should come in at 59.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 61%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Services gross margin - Non-GAAP' reaching 81.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 81.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Mix- Asia-Pacific' will reach 16.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 16%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Americas - Reported' will reach 50.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 50% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Mix- EMEA' to come in at 33.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 34% in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue Geographic Mix - Americas - Americas Commercial' will likely reach 40.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 37% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue Geographic Mix - Americas - U.S. Public Sector' will reach 9.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 13%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Billings' of $1.67 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.45 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of NetApp have demonstrated returns of -7.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), NTAP is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

