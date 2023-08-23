NetApp (NTAP) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

NetApp (NTAP) reported $1.43 billion in revenue for the quarter ended July 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 10.1%. EPS of $1.15 for the same period compares to $1.20 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.41 billion, representing a surprise of +1.54%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.48%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.07.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how NetApp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Gross margin - Product - Non GAAP : 55.3% versus 54.08% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 55.3% versus 54.08% estimated by five analysts on average. Total Revenue- Reported : -10% versus the five-analyst average estimate of -11.4%.

: -10% versus the five-analyst average estimate of -11.4%. Services gross margin - Non-GAAP : 81.5% compared to the 81.06% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 81.5% compared to the 81.06% average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue Geographic Mix - Americas - U.S. Public Sector : 12% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 9.45%.

: 12% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 9.45%. Revenue- Product : $590 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $595.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -24.9%.

: $590 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $595.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -24.9%. Net Service revenue : $842 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $824.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.5%.

: $842 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $824.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.5%. Net Revenue- Public Cloud : $154 million compared to the $153.86 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.7% year over year.

: $154 million compared to the $153.86 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.7% year over year. Revenue- Professional and Other Services : $77 million versus $79.88 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.3% change.

: $77 million versus $79.88 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.3% change. Revenue- Support : $611 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $575.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.2%.

: $611 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $575.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.2%. Net Revenue- Hybrid Cloud : $1.28 billion versus $1.26 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.5% change.

: $1.28 billion versus $1.26 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.5% change. Product Revenues- Software : $342 million versus $371.12 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -28.2% change.

: $342 million versus $371.12 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -28.2% change. Product Revenues- Hardware: $248 million versus $244.58 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20% change.

Shares of NetApp have returned -3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.