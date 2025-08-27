NetApp (NTAP) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

NetApp (NTAP) reported $1.56 billion in revenue for the quarter ended July 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. EPS of $1.55 for the same period compares to $1.56 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.54 billion, representing a surprise of +1.19%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.65%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.54.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Gross margin - Product - Non-GAAP : 54% versus 56.1% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 54% versus 56.1% estimated by seven analysts on average. Total Revenue - % Change : 1% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 0.3%.

: 1% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 0.3%. Gross margin - Services - Non-GAAP : 83.4% versus 82.9% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 83.4% versus 82.9% estimated by six analysts on average. Geographic Mix - Americas - U.S. Public Sector : 8% compared to the 10.3% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 8% compared to the 10.3% average estimate based on three analysts. Geographic Mix - Americas - Americas Commercial : 43% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 40.7%.

: 43% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 40.7%. Geographic Mix - EMEA : 32% compared to the 33.7% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 32% compared to the 33.7% average estimate based on three analysts. Net revenues- Services : $905 million versus $884.34 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.8% change.

: $905 million versus $884.34 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.8% change. Net revenues- Product : $654 million compared to the $656.32 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.2% year over year.

: $654 million compared to the $656.32 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.2% year over year. Net revenues- Public Cloud : $161 million compared to the $171.15 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.3% year over year.

: $161 million compared to the $171.15 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.3% year over year. Net revenues- Hybrid Cloud : $1.4 billion versus $1.38 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.2% change.

: $1.4 billion versus $1.38 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.2% change. Net revenues- Support : $647 million compared to the $629.35 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.5% year over year.

: $647 million compared to the $629.35 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.5% year over year. Net revenues- Professional and Other Services: $97 million compared to the $82.93 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.3% year over year.

Here is how NetApp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of NetApp have returned +3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

