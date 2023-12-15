Netapp (NTAP) Price Target Increased by 8.99% to 89.94

The average one-year price target for Netapp (NASDAQ:NTAP) has been revised to 89.94 / share. This is an increase of 8.99% from the prior estimate of 82.52 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 73.73 to a high of 105.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.82% from the latest reported closing price of 89.21 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1468 funds or institutions reporting positions in Netapp. This is an increase of 81 owner(s) or 5.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTAP is 0.21%, a decrease of 2.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.63% to 217,946K shares. The put/call ratio of NTAP is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 15,241K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,480K shares, representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTAP by 1.22% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 8,312K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,323K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTAP by 0.42% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 6,875K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,694K shares, representing a decrease of 99.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTAP by 47.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,557K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,650K shares, representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTAP by 1.66% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 6,238K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,480K shares, representing a decrease of 3.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTAP by 0.12% over the last quarter.

Netapp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NetApp, Inc. is an American hybrid cloud data services and data management company. NetApp offers cloud data services for management of applications and data both online and physically. n addition, the company offers application-aware data management service under the NetApp Astra name; and professional and support services, such as strategic consulting, professional, managed, and support services. Further, it provides assessment, design, implementation, and migration services.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.