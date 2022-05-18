NetApp (NTAP) Launches Cloud-Run Desktop-as-a-Service Solution

NetApp Inc. NTAP announced the availability of Spot PC directly from NetApp for enterprises and service providers, with a fixed pricing structure per user per month. The managed cloud Desktop-as-a-Service solution is designed to cater to the remote and hybrid work setup. The solution’s features include enhanced security, automation, observability and optimization.

Amid the rapid adoption of hybrid work innovation, organizations have been compelled to develop their IT infrastructure to support remote work environments, build distributed teams, and enable hybrid offices while managing supply-chain challenges and cyber security concerns.

NetApp, Inc. Price and Consensus

NetApp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NetApp, Inc. Quote

Most of the existing solutions for delivering remote desktops, which are based on classic virtual desktop infrastructure, were not designed for the public cloud. Therefore, these solutions require a lot of effort in terms of administration, management and debugging.

In contrast, Spot PC, specifically built for the public cloud, will allow Managed Service Providers (“MSP”) and organizations to deliver advanced and profitable cloud desktop solutions to their clients and help them deliver flexible and secure remote work experiences to the workforce.

Spot PC enables MSPs and companies to deploy cloud desktops across various locations and regions with speed, flexibility and agility to serve a wide range of workloads for knowledge and technical computing users.

Netapp’s latest solution ensures that cloud desktop environments meet security, availability and performance requirements without burdening the IT team.

Spot PC also uses patent-pending AI and machine learning automated optimization to deliver a “predictable” cost structure.

NetApp provides enterprise storage as well as data management software and hardware products and services. The Sunnyvale, CA-based company’s product line comprises two storage platforms — FAS and E-Series. The company’s all-flash storage portfolio comprises NVMe-based storage systems and new cloud-based services in order to provide hybrid storage architecture.

Key Picks

NetApp currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are InterDigital IDCC, Vishay Intertechnology VSH and Pure Storage PSTG. InterDigital and Vishay Intertechnology currently sport a Zacks Ranks #1 (Strong Buy), whereas Pure Storage carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for InterDigital’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $3.28 per share, increasing 5.2% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 15%.



InterDigital’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 141.13%. Shares of IDCC have declined 12.7% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vishay Intertechnology’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $2.68 per share, rising 10.3% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 22.7%.



Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 4.96%. Shares of VSH have declined 13.2% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pure Storage’s fiscal 2023 earnings is pegged at 86 cents per share, unchanged in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 30.9%.



Pure Storage’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 99.2%. Shares of PSTG have gained 47.2% in the past year.

