NetApp names Pamela Hennard as chief diversity and inclusion officer

October 31, 2024 — 12:05 pm EDT

NetApp (NTAP) announced the appointment of Pamela Hennard as the new Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer. In her expanded role, Pamela will lead NetApp’s efforts to foster diversity, equity, and inclusion across the organization and within the talent acquisition process and throughout the full employee journey. Pamela Hennard has previously served as the Vice President of Global Talent Acquisition.

