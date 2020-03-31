NetApp Is the Latest Tech Hardware Maker to Withdraw Guidance Due to Virus

The company said it doesn’t know how badly it will be hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

NetApp late Monday withdrew its financial guidance for its fiscal fourth quarter, ending in April, to reflect the uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic.

NetApp (ticker: NTAP) provides enterprise storage hardware and services to data-center operators—high-touch sales that no doubt have been made harder by both the lack of corporate travel and the difficult economic environment.

“While the company continues to work with its customers to generate demand, and proactively engage with its supply chain to meet demand, the company is unable to predict the extent to which the global Covid-19 pandemic may adversely impact its business operations, financial performance and results of operations for the current fiscal quarter,” the company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For that reason, NetApp said, it is withdrawing its previous forecasts.

NetApp had projected revenue for the quarter of $1.455 billion to $1.605 billion, with non-GAAP profits of $1.28 to $1.36 a share.

The company is the latest addition to a growing list of hardware manufacturers and distributors that have withdrawn guidance, including Apple (AAPL), Dell Technologies (DELL), Avnet (AVT), Celestica (CLS), Flex (FLEX), Jabil (JBL), and Sanmina (SNMA), among others.

It is unlikely to be the last. NetApp stock was down 0.8% to $40.40 near midday on Tuesday.

