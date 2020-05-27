Markets
NTAP

NetApp Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - NetApp Inc. (NTAP) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $196 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $396 million, or $1.59 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, NetApp Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $265 million or $1.19 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.9% to $1.40 billion from $1.59 billion last year.

NetApp Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $265 Mln. vs. $305 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.19 vs. $1.22 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.15 -Revenue (Q4): $1.40 Bln vs. $1.59 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.36 - $0.44 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.09 - $1.24 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NTAP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular