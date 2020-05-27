NetApp Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - NetApp Inc. (NTAP) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $196 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $396 million, or $1.59 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, NetApp Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $265 million or $1.19 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.9% to $1.40 billion from $1.59 billion last year.

NetApp Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $265 Mln. vs. $305 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.19 vs. $1.22 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.15 -Revenue (Q4): $1.40 Bln vs. $1.59 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.36 - $0.44 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.09 - $1.24 Bln

