NetApp Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - NetApp Inc. (NTAP) reported a profit for third quarter that declined from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $182 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $277 million, or $1.21 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, NetApp Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $250 million or $1.10 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to $1.47 billion from $1.40 billion last year.

NetApp Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $250 Mln. vs. $265 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.10 vs. $1.16 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.01 -Revenue (Q3): $1.47 Bln vs. $1.40 Bln last year.

