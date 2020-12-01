NetApp Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - NetApp Inc. (NTAP) revealed earnings for second quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's profit totaled $137 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $243 million, or $1.03 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, NetApp Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $236 million or $1.05 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.6% to $1.42 billion from $1.37 billion last year.

NetApp Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $236 Mln. vs. $257 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.05 vs. $1.09 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.73 -Revenue (Q2): $1.42 Bln vs. $1.37 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.94 - $1.02 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.34 - $1.49 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.