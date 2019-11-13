Markets
NetApp Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - NetApp Inc. (NTAP) revealed earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's profit came in at $243 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $241 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, NetApp Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $257 million or $1.09 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.9% to $1.37 billion from $1.52 billion last year.

NetApp Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $257 Mln. vs. $280 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.09 vs. $1.06 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.94 -Revenue (Q2): $1.37 Bln vs. $1.52 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.14 - $1.22 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.39 - $1.54 Bln

