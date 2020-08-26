Markets
NTAP

NetApp Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - NetApp Inc. (NTAP) announced earnings for first quarter that fell from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $77 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $103 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, NetApp Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $163 million or $0.73 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.8% to $1.30 billion from $1.24 billion last year.

NetApp Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $163 Mln. vs. $157 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.73 vs. $0.65 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.41 -Revenue (Q1): $1.30 Bln vs. $1.24 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.66 - $0.74 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.225 - $1.375 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NTAP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular