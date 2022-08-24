Markets
NetApp Inc. Profit Climbs In Q1

RTTNews
(RTTNews) - NetApp Inc. (NTAP) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $214 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $202 million, or $0.88 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, NetApp Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $269 million or $1.20 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.9% to $1.59 billion from $1.46 billion last year.

NetApp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $214 Mln. vs. $202 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.96 vs. $0.88 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.59 Bln vs. $1.46 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.28 - $1.38 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.595 - $1.745 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $5.40 - $5.60

