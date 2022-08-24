NetApp Inc. Profit Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - NetApp Inc. (NTAP) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year
The company's earnings came in at $214 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $202 million, or $0.88 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, NetApp Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $269 million or $1.20 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.9% to $1.59 billion from $1.46 billion last year.
NetApp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $214 Mln. vs. $202 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.96 vs. $0.88 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.59 Bln vs. $1.46 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.28 - $1.38 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.595 - $1.745 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $5.40 - $5.60
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryNTAP
Latest Markets Videos
Explore MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Daily Markets: $2 Trillion Options Expiration Closes Out a Relatively Calm Week
- Daily Markets: Investors Prepare to Reassess Expectations Ahead of the Fed
- Daily Markets: August Flash PMI Provides Economic Guidance Ahead of Jackson Hole Meeting
- Daily Markets: After Fed Minutes, Markets Turn Back to Retail Earnings