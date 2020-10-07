NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 08, 2020

NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 08, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.48 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NTAP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that NTAP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $43.36, the dividend yield is 4.43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NTAP was $43.36, representing a -33.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $65.38 and a 25.1% increase over the 52 week low of $34.66.

NTAP is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) and KLA Corporation (KLAC). NTAP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.47. Zacks Investment Research reports NTAP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -25.04%, compared to an industry average of -8.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NTAP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NTAP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NTAP as a top-10 holding:

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (RNDV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNDV with an increase of 15.45% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NTAP at 10000%.

