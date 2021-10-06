NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 07, 2021

NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 27, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NTAP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.17% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $90.3, the dividend yield is 2.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NTAP was $90.3, representing a -4.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $94.33 and a 115.51% increase over the 52 week low of $41.90.

NTAP is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as KLA Corporation (KLAC) and Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX). NTAP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.75. Zacks Investment Research reports NTAP's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 28.27%, compared to an industry average of 36%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ntap Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NTAP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NTAP as a top-10 holding:

Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF (IVES)

ETF Series Solutions AAM Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Gr (SMIG)

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (TDV)

Direxion Work From Home ETF (WFH)

US Equity Dividend Select ETF (RNDV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IVES with an increase of 15.54% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NTAP at 3.53%.

