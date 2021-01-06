NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 07, 2021

NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.48 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 27, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NTAP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that NTAP has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of NTAP was $65.17, representing a -3.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $67.63 and a 88.03% increase over the 52 week low of $34.66.

NTAP is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) and KLA Corporation (KLAC). NTAP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.05. Zacks Investment Research reports NTAP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -12.84%, compared to an industry average of -6.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NTAP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NTAP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NTAP as a top-10 holding:

Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (ESGS)

SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD)

iShares MSCI USA Mid-Cap Multifactor ETF (MIDF)

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNMC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNMC with an increase of 19.13% over the last 100 days. ESGS has the highest percent weighting of NTAP at 1.72%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.