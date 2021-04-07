NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 08, 2021

NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.48 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NTAP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that NTAP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $73.41, the dividend yield is 2.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NTAP was $73.41, representing a -2.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $75.58 and a 88.76% increase over the 52 week low of $38.89.

NTAP is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as KLA Corporation (KLAC) and TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL). NTAP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.64. Zacks Investment Research reports NTAP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -7.01%, compared to an industry average of -10.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NTAP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NTAP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NTAP as a top-10 holding:

Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF (IVES)

Direxion Work From Home ETF (WFH)

Global X NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is WFH with an increase of 24.54% over the last 100 days. IVES has the highest percent weighting of NTAP at 3.19%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.