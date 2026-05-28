NetApp Inc. Announces Rise In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - NetApp Inc. (NTAP) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $404 million, or $2.03 per share. This compares with $340 million, or $1.65 per share, last year.

Excluding items, NetApp Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $483 million or $2.43 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.1% to $1.94 billion from $1.73 billion last year.

NetApp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $404 Mln. vs. $340 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.03 vs. $1.65 last year. -Revenue: $1.94 Bln vs. $1.73 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.05 To $ 2.15 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.750 B To $ 1.900 B

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.