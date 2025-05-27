NETAPP Earnings Preview: Recent $NTAP Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

NETAPP ($NTAP) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,757,353,308 and earnings of $1.93 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $NTAP stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

NETAPP Insider Trading Activity

NETAPP insiders have traded $NTAP stock on the open market 47 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 44 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NTAP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL J BERRY (EVP, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 65,000 shares for an estimated $7,818,088 .

. GEORGE KURIAN (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 51,000 shares for an estimated $5,447,072 .

. CESAR CERNUDA (President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 41,696 shares for an estimated $4,305,303 .

. ANDERS GUSTAFSSON has made 3 purchases buying 5,524 shares for an estimated $499,597 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ELIZABETH M O'CALLAHAN (EVP, Chief Admin. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,653 shares for an estimated $298,309 .

. LORENZO DANIEL DE (VP, Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 625 shares for an estimated $68,856.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

NETAPP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 388 institutional investors add shares of NETAPP stock to their portfolio, and 510 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

NETAPP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NTAP in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/19/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 02/19/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for NETAPP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NTAP forecast page.

NETAPP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NTAP recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NTAP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $118.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Meta Marshall from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $106.0 on 05/20/2025

on 05/20/2025 An analyst from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $130.0 on 03/04/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.