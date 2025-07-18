NetApp Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for NTAP

Looking at the chart above, NTAP's low point in its 52 week range is $71.8378 per share, with $135.4462 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $108.17. The NTAP DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »
Also see: CVRX Videos
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding IDY
Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding AEP
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.