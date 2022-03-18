NetApp Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for NTAP

In trading on Friday, shares of NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $86.64, changing hands as high as $87.29 per share. NetApp, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NTAP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NTAP's low point in its 52 week range is $67.72 per share, with $96.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $86.86. The NTAP DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.