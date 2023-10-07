Netapp (BER:NTA) Price Target Increased by 8.06% to 78.90

The average one-year price target for Netapp (BER:NTA) has been revised to 78.90 / share. This is an increase of 8.06% from the prior estimate of 73.02 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 61.02 to a high of 100.69 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.66% from the latest reported closing price of 71.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1406 funds or institutions reporting positions in Netapp. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 1.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTA is 0.22%, an increase of 9.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.14% to 227,686K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 15,480K shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,909K shares, representing a decrease of 2.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTA by 11.57% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 13,694K shares representing 6.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,137K shares, representing an increase of 11.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTA by 26.64% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 8,323K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,563K shares, representing a decrease of 2.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTA by 11.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,650K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,670K shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTA by 10.06% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 6,480K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,799K shares, representing a decrease of 4.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTA by 9.02% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.