Netapp (BER:NTA) Price Target Increased by 6.46% to 70.20

The average one-year price target for Netapp (BER:NTA) has been revised to 70.20 / share. This is an increase of 6.46% from the prior estimate of 65.94 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 55.76 to a high of 84.57 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.96% from the latest reported closing price of 68.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1411 funds or institutions reporting positions in Netapp. This is a decrease of 33 owner(s) or 2.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTA is 0.20%, a decrease of 25.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.23% to 229,795K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 15,909K shares representing 7.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,141K shares, representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTA by 0.20% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 12,137K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,107K shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTA by 2.11% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 8,563K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,606K shares, representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTA by 0.17% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 6,799K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,690K shares, representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTA by 80.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,670K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,612K shares, representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTA by 0.98% over the last quarter.

