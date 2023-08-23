News & Insights

US Markets
NTAP

NetApp beats revenue estimates on rising demand for cloud services

August 23, 2023 — 05:19 pm EDT

Written by Yamini Kalia for Reuters ->

Aug 23 (Reuters) - NetApp NTAP.O reported first-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, driven by strong demand for cloud based services from businesses.

Enterprise spending on cloud held strong as businesses moved to upgrade their technology infrastructure that is core to their operations and also incorporate newer AI capabilities. Business operations are being shifted to cloud storages from traditional shared storages.

NetApp's flash-based solutions and products are helping the company capitalize on the need for virtualized IT infrastructure. IT businesses are readily switching to the more cost-effective and faster flash-based storage systems.

For the second quarter, the company expects to report net revenues between $1.46 billion and $1.61 billion and adjusted profit between $1.35 and $1.45 per share. The mid-point of the forecasts were above analysts' estimates.

NetApp also reiterated its profit and revenue outlook for fiscal 2024.

NetApp's total revenue for the quarter ended July 28 was $1.43 billion, compared to analysts' estimate of $1.41 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

The company earned an adjusted profit of $1.15 per share, which beat expectations of $1.07 per share.

Shares of the Sunnyvale, California-based company fell about 1.2% in trading after the bell.

(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Yamini.Kalia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NTAP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.