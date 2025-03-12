News & Insights

Markets
NTAP

NetApp Announces Pricing Of $1.25 Bln Of Senior Notes

March 12, 2025 — 11:22 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - NetApp(NTAP) announced the pricing of $625 million in aggregate principal amount of its 5.50% Senior Notes due 2032 that will bear interest at 5.50% per annum and $625 million in aggregate principal amount of its 5.70% Senior Notes due 2035 that will bear interest at 5.70% per annum. The offering is expected to close on March 17, 2025.

The company said it plans to use a portion of the net proceeds of this offering to repay its $750 million outstanding principal amount of 1.875% Senior Notes due 2025 at maturity and the remainder of the net proceeds for general corporate purposes.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, Wells Fargo Securities, Citigroup, and MUFG are acting as joint book-running managers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NTAP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.