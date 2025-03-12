NetApp Announces Pricing Of $1.25 Bln Of Senior Notes

(RTTNews) - NetApp(NTAP) announced the pricing of $625 million in aggregate principal amount of its 5.50% Senior Notes due 2032 that will bear interest at 5.50% per annum and $625 million in aggregate principal amount of its 5.70% Senior Notes due 2035 that will bear interest at 5.70% per annum. The offering is expected to close on March 17, 2025.

The company said it plans to use a portion of the net proceeds of this offering to repay its $750 million outstanding principal amount of 1.875% Senior Notes due 2025 at maturity and the remainder of the net proceeds for general corporate purposes.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, Wells Fargo Securities, Citigroup, and MUFG are acting as joint book-running managers.

